News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Greece has suspended the issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians investing in Greece until further notice, the migration ministry said, Reuters reported.

“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation will be considered,” the ministry said in a statement.

As part of its golden visa scheme, Greece is offering a renewable residence permit valid for five years in exchange for an investment of €250,000.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said that around 2,500 residence permits have been issued to Russian citizens since the launch of the program in 2013, and since then Greece has attracted more than 3 billion euros of investments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
 Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia
The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals and includes a freeze on the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos