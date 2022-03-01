News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resuming
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resuming
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—will reconvene Tuesday.

At the last session, Kocharyan's defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan had motioned to petition to the Constitutional Court—and due to the ambiguity of the accusation. He had argued that the reason for petitioning to the Constitutional Court was the legislative gap in the Criminal Code of Armenia. According to him, the Code does not enable the court to explain the accusation when it is not clearly stated, but it does not impose an obligation on the prosecution to explain it.

Along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are accused of taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of
The wording of the accusation is not clear to me from the moment of filing the accusation…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes
Part of the indictment against them was read at the previous hearing…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I do not understand essence of accusation
He said that the actions of which he is accused are not clear…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan case trial: Prosecution reading indictment
According to this indictment, in 2008, businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan had petitioned to high-ranking Armenian officials to…
 Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resumes
They stand trial on the basis of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan's testimony about alleged bribe-taking…
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial rescheduled
The hearing had started with a technical recess…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos