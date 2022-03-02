Parliament opposition boycotts debates on election of new President of Armenia

The opposition of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—namely, the "Armenia" and the "With Honor" Factions—have boycotted the debates on the election of the new President of Armenia at Wednesday’s session of the legislature.

The opposition MPs left the NA sessions’ hall, thus expressing their attitude towards what is happening.

The ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction has nominated Vahagn Khachaturyan—the serving Minister of High-Tech Industry and former mayor of the capital Yerevan—for this position. He is the only presidential candidate, as the parliamentary opposition has not nominated a candidate for this vacant position.

In his address before the NA, Khachaturyan thanked the ruling majority faction for trusting him.

"I am confident that this National Assembly will fulfill its historic mission," the presidential candidate said.

According to him, the Armenian authorities need to ensure the safety of their citizens, and put Armenia on a new path of development.

"We need wisdom, stability, unity, and trust," Vahagn Khachaturyan added.