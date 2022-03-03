News
Thursday
March 03
Thursday
March 03
Legislature acting speaker: Armenia new President’s inauguration shall take place in 10 days
Legislature acting speaker: Armenia new President’s inauguration shall take place in 10 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The inauguration of the President shall take place ten days after his election by the National Assembly (NA); a special NA session will be convened for that. Hakob Arshakyan, deputy speaker and currently acting speaker of the NA, stated this after the announcement of the results of the secret ballot at the NA session Thursday, and the election of the new President of Armenia.

The final decision on the day of the aforesaid special session and the inauguration of the newly elected President will be made by the NA Council—and by discussing the relevant proposal of the NA speaker.

Vahagn Khachaturyan, who was elected President of Armenia Thursday, delivered an address from the rostrum of the parliament, and thanked the country’s ruling party for the trust shown in him.

"Probably, I am not yet able to fully realize the importance of this moment and all the responsibility entrusted to me. But I sense my responsibility," Khachaturyan added.
