Earthquake shakes Armenia-Georgia border zone

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 2:43am local time, 15 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra, Ashotsk, Sizavet, Ghazanchi, Tavshut, and Saragyugh villages of Shirak Province, as well as in Paghaghbyur and Metsavan villages of Lori Province.