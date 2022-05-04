Ishkhan Saghatelyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly and representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun supreme body, read out a public demand for Nikol Pashinyan's resignation on France Square.

"The PM of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, by failing to defend Armenian interests in the Karabakh negotiation process, led to war and defeat.

He admitted that he could have prevented the war and avoided thousands of casualties, but he did not.

In 2021 June he promised to return the prisoners in 1-2 months, but so far the prisoners have not been returned.

In his election program he promised that he would carry out a policy of clarification of the final status of Artsakh through the full realization of the right to self-determination, he insisted that the people of Artsakh can not exist in subordination to Azerbaijan, but he lied again, now he goes the other way.

He promised economic growth, but the state debt, poverty, prices and the number of deaths are growing.

He has not fulfilled many promises, the last of which had a tragic end. His motorcade ran a red light and hit a pregnant Armenian woman crossing the street in daylight, then fled as usual.

Based on all this, Nikol Pashinyan is illegitimate, he has no mandate for new concessions and must resign.”

Ishkhan Saghatelyan then said that deputies from two opposition factions were in the National Assembly to voice this public demand to Pashinyan.