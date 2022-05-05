CNBC: Elon Musk to become interim CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk will become interim CEO of Twitter after completing a $44 billion takeover of the social network, CNBC reported.

Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO of Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX.

Tesla shares fell 2.7 percent, a sign that investors were concerned about his active involvement in Twitter. Twitter shares continued to rise and rose about 4 percent to $50.89, but still fell short of Musk's $54.20 offer.

Last week, Reuters reported that Musk had found a candidate for Twitter's top job. Parag Agrawal, who was named Twitter's CEO in November, is expected to remain in the position until the company's sale to Musk is completed.

Earlier Thursday, Musk listed a group of high-profile investors willing to provide $7.14 billion in financing for his Twitter bid, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

Musk has been in talks with major investment firms and high net worth individuals about getting more funding for his Twitter acquisition and putting a smaller portion of his fortune into the deal.

Musk will continue to negotiate with existing Twitter shareholders, including former CEO Jack Dorsey, to contribute shares to the proposed acquisition, the statement said.