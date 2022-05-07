NATO chief warns of further escalation of Ukraine situation in coming weeks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned of a further escalation of the situation in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
In an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper of Germany, he said that their message was clear: The use of nuclear weapons will lead to the fact that there will be only losers on all sides, and that a nuclear war cannot be won.
He noted that NATO does not have any data that indicate that the Russian nuclear arsenal has been brought to a higher level of readiness.
At the same time, Stoltenberg spoke in favor of further arms supplies to Ukraine.