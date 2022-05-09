Karabakh negotiation process did not fail under Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, says Seyran Ohanyan

Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) and former defense minister of Armenia, does not agree with the opinion that the number of people participating in the ongoing opposition actions of protest is not increasing.

"We have been carrying out various actions in [the capital] Yerevan and the provinces for a week now, and you have noticed that quite a considerable amount [of people] is assembling," Ohanyan told reporters at Victory Park Monday.

"Every day, after those actions, we sit down, analyze, sum up the results, note the positives, as well as the shortcomings that exist. I believe this flywheel is moving forward, the number of our supporters is growing more. This is not a one-man movement. The former authorities, the former presidents did everything for us to acquire values," Ohanyan added, in particular.

And to the remark that then-President Serzh Sargsyan had announced in the NA that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) negotiation process had failed, Seyran Ohanyan responded: “The negotiation process did not fail under Serzh Sargsyan. There were various documents, and in various instances they were aimed only at advancing the self-determination of Artsakh. (…). It is the current authorities that have brought to a new war due to the non-sober assessment of the situation."