Macron urges Hungarian PM to agree to embargo on Russian oil imports

French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone talk with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to agree on a European Union proposal to ban all Russian oil imports as part of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, the Elysee Palace reported.
"There are contacts at all levels to ensure that we have a global deal on this sixth package," an Elysee Palace spokesman said.
Hungary is the loudest critic of the planned embargo on Russian oil.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she had made progress in talks with Viktor Orban on the project.