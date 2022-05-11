Opposition MP says what is happening in Armenia today is at focus of international community

As it was said yesterday, awareness actions with motorcades will be carried out today in various parts of Yerevan, the aim of which is not only to inform people, but also to talk to people. Opposition MP Gegham Manukyan told this to reporters during the start of one of these motorcades Wednesday.
"We are being saluted not only with the honking of the horns [of cars], but also are being joined," he said.
Speaking about Wednesday's programs of Armenia’s opposition, Manukyan said that today the aforesaid motorcades will be carried out in various directions, and in the evening they will assemble at France Square in downtown Yerevan.
"Provincial visits will be continued," the opposition lawmaker added, in particular.
According to Gegham Manukyan, what is happening in Armenia today is in the center of attention of the international community.
And reflecting on the provocations being carried out in recent days, Manukyan said that all this is due to the fact that the incumbent Armenian authorities are unable to withstand this opposition movement.
To note, Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement is a motorcade of civil disobedience in the streets of the capital Yerevan, Wednesday, and at 4pm an opposition rally will kick off at France Square.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.