Resistance Movement kicks off motorcades of civil disobedience in Yerevan

Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement on Thursday started motorcades of protests from various parts of the capital Yerevan.
Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Wednesday that they will resume their civil disobedience actions Thursday morning.
"We need to increase the number of our actions and the number of participants, this is the task of each of us, to work on it more intensively these days," he had added.
Also, Saghatelyan had informed that after Thursday’s aforesaid motorcades there will be actions of protest in various parts of Yerevan, and at 4pm they will assemble again at France Square—in downtown Yerevan—for a rally.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.