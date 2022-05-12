Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO

France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a conversation with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.
"The president of the [French] Republic told the president of Finland that France fully supports Finland's sovereign choice to join NATO as soon as possible," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
Earlier Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcomed Finland's application to join the alliance and offered "full support" after Finland's president and prime minister pledged their support for NATO membership.