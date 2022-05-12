News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO
Macron: France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

France fully supports Finland's application to join NATO, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a conversation with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"The president of the [French] Republic told the president of Finland that France fully supports Finland's sovereign choice to join NATO as soon as possible," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also welcomed Finland's application to join the alliance and offered "full support" after Finland's president and prime minister pledged their support for NATO membership.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock invited the ministers to...
 Olaf Scholz welcomes Finland's application to join NATO
"In a phone call with Scholz, we discussed the need to achieve peace in Ukraine...
 Russian MFA warns of military-technical response in case of Finland's accession to NATO
"Russia will be forced to take tit-for-tat steps...
 Kremlin calls Finland's accession to NATO threat to Russia
"We have repeatedly said that NATO expansion and the approach of the...
 Swedish parliament to hold debate on NATO membership
The Swedish Social Democrats are due to announce their decision on Sunday...
 Norway, Denmark and Iceland to provide security support to Sweden and Finland
Official applications for NATO membership are expected to be submitted by the governments of Finland and Sweden in the coming days....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos