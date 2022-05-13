Yemeni authorities allow passports issued by Ansar Allah for air travel

The Yemeni government has allowed holders of passports issued by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement in its territories to fly commercial flights, Al Jazeera reported.

The Yemeni authorities have taken the appropriate decision as part of the UN-declared truce between the parties to the conflict, which involves the resumption of commercial flights from the international airport of Sanaa, held by the Houthis. At the same time, as the channel notes, a source in the government stressed that this step does not mean official recognition of the passports issued by the Houthis.

Earlier, Yemen Airways announced that it plans to make the first passenger flight from Sanaa to Amman since the outbreak of the conflict in 2015 on April 24, but it never took place.

On the day the flight was scheduled, Moammar al-Eryani, Information Minister in Yemen's internationally recognized government, said the Houthis were trying to board about 60 passengers with untrustworthy documents issued by the rebels themselves. In turn, the general director of the Sanaa airport, Khaled al-Shayef, accused the coalition of intending to evade fulfillment of obligations under the humanitarian part of the truce, which led to the refusal to issue permission for the flight.