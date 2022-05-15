News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 15
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.94
EUR
473.68
RUB
7.07
Show news feed
Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia
Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said today that it is important to remember that NATO membership will not change geography and that Finland will still have a large land and sea border with Russia, BBC reports.

He hopes and has no doubt that Russia is ready to continue to fulfill daily obligations that are in the interests of both countries.

In this regard, he cited the example of Norway, a NATO member with a border with Russia, which has been able to maintain working relations with Moscow.

Earlier Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership...
 Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid
Blinken also said the US would reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv...
 Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO
Finland is applying to join NATO, President Sauli Niinistö...
 Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership
Germany has prepared everything necessary for a speedy ratification process...
 Biden tells Finland and Sweden heads about NATO's open door policy
"President Biden underscored his support for NATO’s Open Door policy...
 Erdogan: Turkey does not approve of Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Finland and Sweden are expected to apply for NATO membership in the coming days...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos