Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said today that it is important to remember that NATO membership will not change geography and that Finland will still have a large land and sea border with Russia, BBC reports.
He hopes and has no doubt that Russia is ready to continue to fulfill daily obligations that are in the interests of both countries.
In this regard, he cited the example of Norway, a NATO member with a border with Russia, which has been able to maintain working relations with Moscow.
Earlier Finland officially announced its intention to join NATO.