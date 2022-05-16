EU losers its economic growth forecasts

Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new Prime Minister

Hungary receives no new proposals from EC on embargo on Russian oil imports

French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigns

Australia to invest over $310 million in creating Boeing combat UAVs

Leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway vow to keep Finland and Sweden safe

Azerbaijan conducts UAV drills

CSTO responds to Armenia PM's criticism

Former Erdogan ally warns of hyperinflation risk in Turkey

Melania Trump hints at her husband's re-nomination for president

Euractiv: Estonian PM urges to stop calling Putin

Pashinyan slams CSTO member states

Armenian health minister condemns violence against ambulance workers

Azerbaijani authorities organize tours to occupied Armenian Shushi

Belarus PM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

India says cryptocurrency threatens to 'dollarize' economy

CSTO declares readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO

Russian military open humanitarian corridor in Azovstal

Shell filling stations close in Russia

Command-staff exercises to be held in Armenia

Tokayev says situation in Afghanistan threatens stability of CSTO countries

South Korea tries to offer North Korea help to fight COVID-19

Drunk person attacked doctor in Yerevan

Pashinyan: CSTO countries should act as a united front on international platforms

Putin says Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden

CSTO countries leaders adopt several documents following summit in Moscow

Putin: US biolaboratories in Ukraine were essentially developing biological weapons

Turkey hopes for approval by US Congress of Ankara's request for purchase of F-16s

Turkey to receive first 4 unmanned helicopters within a year

CSTO leaders will adopt a joint statement on military cooperation

Fellow soldiers of died Armenian serviceman arrested

European gas futures trade slightly below Friday's settlement price

Doctor and ambulance driver attacked in Yerevan

Helicopter crash in South Korea

McDonald's leaves Russian market

Swedish delegation to travel to Ankara to discuss NATO bid

Beijing comments on Finland's decision to join NATO

Major action of disobedience to be held in Yerevan on Tuesday

Oil prices are falling

Armenian police call on citizens to stop car rallies

Iran hands over map of cooperation in oil and gas industry to Russia

Turkey Grand National Assembly Chairman visits Azerbaijan

Armenia PM arrives in Moscow

21 protesters apprehended in Yerevan on Monday morning

Lukashenko heads to Moscow on working visit

Police start arresting participants of Resistance Movement in Yerevan

Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan

Christie's sells dinosaur fossils for more than 12 million dollars

Two men accused of smuggling pottery face death penalty in Iraq

Father creates replica of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for his son

Chinese meteorologists set world record for height of atmospheric observations

Russian hackers suspected of attacking Eurovision 2022

Bezos slams Biden over inflation in US

Militants attack in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 8 people

Musk accuses Twitter of 'manipulating' users

US intends to remove 5 groups from list of foreign terrorist organizations

Georgian FM to discuss country's prospects for joining EU in Brussels

Armenian opposition's procession finishes

Sweden officially announces its intention to join NATO

Stoltenberg says Turkey made it clear it doesтэе intend to block membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO

Diaspora Armenians join opposition fight

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan participates in opposition rally (PHOTOS)

Anti-government protests being held in Tunisia

Indonesian president's approval rating hits six-year low

Space Technologies and Armenia: What do we need to do and what do we lack?

Blinken says US will strongly support Sweden or Finland's NATO membership bid

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for Russia on working visit

Vuсic says Serbia will resist sanctions against Russia

Pope canonizes 10 saints: journalists also have a new patron

Finland president says country still needs relations with Russia

Scandal brewing in UK over upcoming visit of King of Bahrain

Somalia holds presidential election amid crisis in country

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports earnings growth of over 80% in first quarter of this year

Finland officially confirmed its intention to join NATO

New UAE president and Macron hold talks in Abu Dhabi

Germany chills hopes of Ukraine to receive frozen funds of Russia

Germany says everything is ready for speedy ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership

Nationwide rally to be held at France Square in Yerevan

NATO is confident that Turkey's concerns about Finland and Sweden joining alliance can be resolved

Japan and US to establish cooperation in field of semiconductor production

Iran and Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation to protect bilateral relations from conspiracies of enemies

Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common history

Lebanese parliamentary elections kicks off

Finland plans to apply for NATO membership on May 18

Fire breaks out in Armenia's Metsamor city: 39 people were evacuated

Cavusoglu accuses Finland and Sweden of supporting terrorist organizations

Canada pushes for swift accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan named new UAE President

Somalia to impose curfew on presidential election day

Latvia declares 102 more Russian citizens persona non grata

Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'President'

Macron to visit UAE and express his condolences to family of late President

Sri Lanka lifts 12-hour curfew as new PM tries to form government

Iran's IRGC navy announces seizure of ship with smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

Pentagon announces replacement of U.S. troops in Europe

Media: EU considers limiting gas prices in case of reduced supplies from Russia

Lukashenko dismisses ambassador of Belarus to Poland

Armenia PM receives Chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber Aleksei Kudrin

Biden tells Finland and Sweden heads about NATO's open door policy

Jen Psaki resigns as White House press secretary