Melania Trump hints at her husband's re-nomination for president

Former US First Lady Melania Trump hinted in an interview with Fox News that her husband, Donald Trump, may run for the presidency of the United States for a second time.
"I think we achieved a lot in four years of the Trump administration," she said.
Speaking about publications about her during Donald Trump's presidency, Melania accused the media of bias and "obvious" double standards.
They are biased, they have likes and dislikes, she said.
Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, in less than a year and a half, caused harm to the country, which together could not have been caused by the country's five worst presidents.
Touching on issues on the world agenda, he also made his Democratic successor responsible for current events in Ukraine. Trump pointed out that this situation could result in consequences for the whole world, including the risk of unleashing a new world war.