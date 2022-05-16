Hungary receives no new proposals from EC on embargo on Russian oil imports

Hungary has not received any serious new proposals from the European Commission regarding an embargo on Russian oil imports since the visit of the President of the European Commission to Budapest, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
The European Commission has caused problems with its proposal, so Hungary has a right to expect the EU to come up with a solution: to finance investments and compensate for price increases, which will require a complete modernization of Hungary's energy structure in the amount of 15-18 billion euros, said Péter Szijjártó.
According to him, another solution could be an exemption from the planned embargo of oil supplies via the pipeline.
Szijjártó noted that the ban on oil supplies via the pipeline would require an investment of 280 billion HUF in Hungary and Croatia, and then lead to a 55-60% increase in fuel prices in Hungary, leading to an overall increase in prices.
He noted that he did not know whether there would be any progress on this issue in the next two weeks or not, noting that Hungary's position could change at the summit of EU heads of state and government on May 30-31.