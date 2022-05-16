CSTO declares readiness to establish practical cooperation with NATO

The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are ready to establish practical cooperation with NATO.

“Realizing our responsibility for ensuring lasting peace in the Eurasian region, we emphasize the importance of reducing tensions on the continent and confirm our readiness to establish practical cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization,” the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council said in a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the CST and 20th anniversary of the CSTO. The document was published on Monday on the Kremlin website.

The CSTO is ready to ensure the security of its borders, including against the backdrop of the worrying situation in Afghanistan and other external borders, the leaders stressed in a joint statement.

“The situation in Afghanistan and on other external borders of the CSTO member states causes concern. In this regard, we express our readiness to ensure the security of the borders of the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the document says.

The leaders of the CSTO member countries declared their strong condemnation of attempts to falsify history, including in terms of countering Nazi aggression.

“We strongly condemn any attempts to falsify historical events related to our common contribution to counteracting Nazi aggression,” the text of the document says.

The leaders noted that by joint efforts they would continue countering any attempts to glorify Nazism and spread neo-Nazism, as well as racism and xenophobia.

“We honor the memory of the ancestors who died during the Great Patriotic War, we condemn the manifestations of the “war” with monuments in honor of the fighters against Nazism, the whitewashing of participants in the Nazi movement and their accomplices,” the statement says.