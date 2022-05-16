Leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway vow to keep Finland and Sweden safe

The leaders of Denmark, Iceland and Norway welcomed the decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
“Finland and Sweden’s security is a matter of common concern to us all. Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the statement reads.
“We strongly welcome Finland and Sweden’s decisions to apply for Nato membership,” the statement from Denmark, Norway and Iceland read.
The Swedish government announced its decision to apply for NATO membership, deciding that membership is the best way to protect Sweden's security in light of the fundamentally changed security environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.