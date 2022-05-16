Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new Prime Minister

Elisabeth Borne, who has so far headed the Labor Ministry, has become France's new prime minister, TASS reported, citing the Elysee Palace.
"President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has appointed Elisabeth Born as prime minister and tasked her with forming a new government," the statement said.
Borne succeeded Jean Castex, who had led the cabinet since July 2020 and resigned Monday during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Borne became the second woman in French history to be appointed prime minister.
Once formally appointed, Borne is expected to begin forming a new cabinet. Her important task will be to prepare for the parliamentary elections, which will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June.