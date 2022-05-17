News
Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed
Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on his Facebook page, posting a video.

"More than 50 streets are closed at the moment. And this number is constantly growing. The mood in Yerevan is very pleasant, sunny and victorious. Dear citizens, come out on the streets, join your brothers and sisters. Together until victory," he noted.

The Resistance movement has resumed early morning demonstrations demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. They blocked streets in different parts of Yerevan, the road from Mashtots Avenue to the airport was closed. The police are trying to restore traffic. There are many apprehended.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
