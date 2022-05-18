News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
44-day war participants and girls among apprehended citizens
44-day war participants and girls among apprehended citizens
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Among the apprehended in Yerevan are participants of the 44-day war and girls.

Peaceful demonstrators were protesting at Khorenatsi-Mashtots intersection. Police intervened and the situation escalated. The police began to apprehend the protesters.

Among them were participants of the 44-day war and girls.

Peaceful civil disobedience actions continued in Yerevan from 8 a.m. demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.

Resistance movement participants in different parts of the Armenian capital block streets. Police are trying to restore traffic.

Disobedience actions have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May. On the previous day, 417 citizens were apprehended.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peaceful acts of civil disobedience continue in Yerevan
Disobedience actions have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May...
 Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Traffic in Yerevan is paralyzed
"More than 50 streets are closed at the moment....
 Among apprehended protesters is Armenia's ex-president son, Levon Kocharyan
The apprehended are chanting "Nikol the traitor"...
 Peaceful acts of disobedience start in Yerevan
Later Ishkhan Saghatelyan published today's agenda...
 Police start arresting participants of Resistance Movement in Yerevan
Car rallies are held in the following directions...
 Resistance Movement holds car rallies in five directions in Yerevan
Car rallies are held in the following directions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos