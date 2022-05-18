44-day war participants and girls among apprehended citizens

Among the apprehended in Yerevan are participants of the 44-day war and girls.
Peaceful demonstrators were protesting at Khorenatsi-Mashtots intersection. Police intervened and the situation escalated. The police began to apprehend the protesters.
Peaceful civil disobedience actions continued in Yerevan from 8 a.m. demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan.
Resistance movement participants in different parts of the Armenian capital block streets. Police are trying to restore traffic.
Disobedience actions have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May. On the previous day, 417 citizens were apprehended.