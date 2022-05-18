Russia opens land border with Georgia

The official Internet portal for legal information has published an order that no longer requires justification for traveling to Georgia through the land border.

Previously, in order to cross the land border between Russia and Georgia, it was required to prove that the purpose of the trip was to study, work, medical treatment or other compelling reasons.

Such restrictions for this and other countries were introduced by government decree No. 763-r of 27 March 2020, which temporarily restricted traffic through road, rail, pedestrian, and other border crossings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new document, justifications are no longer needed to enter Georgia, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk. Earlier, similar restrictions were canceled for Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and China.