Italian parliament's delegation visit Armenian Genocide memorial

The delegation of the Italian Parliament, which arrived in Armenia, accompanied by the head of the Armenia-Italy parliament friendship Group Maria Karapetyan and members of the group, visited the memorial in Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
The delegates laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a minute of silence.
The MPs visited the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide, got acquainted with the documents certifying the atrocities of the Ottoman Empire.
Italian parliamentarians made entries in the Book of Honored Guests.