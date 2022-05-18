News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
457.49
EUR
481.19
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Italian parliament's delegation visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Italian parliament's delegation visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation of the Italian Parliament, which arrived in Armenia, accompanied by the head of the Armenia-Italy parliament friendship Group Maria Karapetyan and members of the group, visited the memorial in Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

The delegates laid flowers at the Eternal Flame of the victims of the Armenian Genocide and honored the memory of the Holy Martyrs with a minute of silence.

The MPs visited the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide, got acquainted with the documents certifying the atrocities of the Ottoman Empire.

Italian parliamentarians made entries in the Book of Honored Guests.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM in Brussels lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims
The Armenian Foreign Ministry's Press Service informed NEWS.am that the cross-stone...
 Armenia PM lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide in Netherlands
Within the framework of the official visit to the Netherlands Armenian Prime...
 Mississippi becomes last US state to recognize Armenian Genocide
From now on, this tragedy is recognized by all 50 states…
 The Jerusalem Post: Time for Israel to not fear Turkey and to recognize Armenian Genocide
The continued Israeli refusal to recognize the genocide comes as Jerusalem is renewing diplomatic ties with Turkey…
 Armenian Genocide 107th anniversary international symposium held in Athens
Geoffrey Robertson, a well-known British human rights barrister, academic, author and broadcaster, delivered opening remarks…
 Armenian Genocide 107th anniversary commemorated in Uruguay parliament, with attendance by country's president
Vice President Beatriz Argimon Cedeira of Uruguay and President Ope Pasquet of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay delivered remarks…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos