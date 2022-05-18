Statement submitted to Prosecutor General's Office for using violence against deputy by police

Lawyer Vahe Hovhannisyan submitted a message demanding to punish the police officers who used force against MP Artsvik Minasyan. He announced this on his Facebook page.
“I have just submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office a report on a crime, in which I demand to prosecute the police officers who used obvious illegal violence against the RA NA deputy Artsvik Minasyan about two hours ago in the territory adjacent to France Square. As long as people in uniform are not punished in accordance with the procedure established by the criminal and criminal procedural legislation, they will not come to their senses,” the lawyer wrote.
Earlier, the police announced an official investigation into the same incident.