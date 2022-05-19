Four EU countries plan to build wind farms in the North Sea

Four European Union countries are planning to build wind farms in the North Sea capable of producing at least 150 gigawatts of energy by 2050 to help reduce carbon emissions causing climate change.
According to the plan, wind turbines will be installed off the coasts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.
The project would mean a tenfold increase in current offshore wind power capacity in the EU.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo plan to attend the North Sea Summit in Esbjerg.
The European Commission has made a proposal to accelerate EU-wide plans to abandon Russian energy supplies. The Commission has proposed a package of nearly 300 billion euros that includes more efficient use of fuel and faster deployment of renewable energy sources.