Aliyev accuses Armenia of disrupting meeting with Azerbaijani working group on border delimitation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of disrupting the agreed meeting with the Azerbaijani working group on border delimitation.
“Azerbaijan set up a working group in a timely manner and was ready to send a delegation. This was agreed with the Armenian side. By the way, the Armenian Foreign Ministry suggested holding the first meeting related to the border.
Azerbaijan accepted this offer and we were ready to send a delegation. However, on the last day - April 29 - Armenia canceled the already agreed meeting. It was very disappointing. Even more disappointing, again based on the initial proposal of Armenia, was Armenia's refusal to hold a new meeting on the border on May 7-11,” Aliyev said after talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.
He noted that Baku is waiting for any new date from Yerevan to start work, but hopes for a responsible approach in this matter.
“We are waiting for any new dates from Armenia in order to start work. Because such an irresponsible position, of course, causes concern,” Aliyev said. “Despite a certain optimism, such maneuvers and very strange steps of the Armenian government, in fact, undermine the existing certain trust.”