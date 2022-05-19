Civil disobedience actions continue in Yerevan demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Russia says 771 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered in last 24 hours

Borjomi manufacturer is ready to transfer company to Georgian government free of charge

Rossiya launches flights from St. Petersburg to Armenia

McDonald's says to whom it will sell its Russian business

Kazakhstan withdraws from CIS tax treaty

Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

Armenian criminal authority wanted

Artsakh Ombudsman: Baku violates trilateral statement and kills people

18,000 police officers to be deployed during President Biden's visit to Tokyo

Russian Foreign Ministry speaks on UN call to open access to ports in Ukraine

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council to be held in Yerevan in June

All Australian states adopt law on voluntary euthanasia

Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss prospects for resumption of nuclear deal

Izvestia: Russia says it is ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine

Japan to provide Ukraine with another $300 million

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hides the real number of prisoners

Official: There are no applicants for 160 specialties in Armenian universities

Armenia PM introduces Borrell Armenia's position on establishing regional peace and stability

Kazakhstan denies rumors about Nazarbayev's family immunity under new constitution

Azerbaijani authorities hold international conference in occupied Armenian Shushi

Erdogan is not going to break off relations with either Putin or Zelenskyy

Armenian parliament discusses new Penitentiary Code

South Korean intelligence says North Korea is ready to conduct nuclear tests

Turkey informs NATO it will say no to membership of Sweden and Finland

Cavusoglu and Blinken discuss normalization of relations with Armenia

Armenia says meeting of commission on border delimitation with Azerbaijan is postponed

Borrell says European Commission will present opinion on Georgia's application for EU membership

Armenian Security Council Secretary: Azerbaijan did not provide legal grounds for enclaves

Payments may be increased to Armenian Constitutional and Cassation Courts Judges

National Interest: Turkey cannot afford conflict with Russia

State Revenue Committee of Armenia: Users of 514 cash registers will be fined

Over $1.6 million assigned to regional administrations of Armenia

ANCA demands from US State Department to change ambassador in Armenia

'I mean, of Ukraine': George W. Bush speaks about brutal invasion of 'Iraq'

Protesters block Victory Bridge in Yerevan

Belarus and Azerbaijan sign contracts worth $55 million

Borrell: Partnership Council is good occasion for Armenian side to know from us how we perceive war in Ukraine

Borrell: EU will support implementation of peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Copper prices are rising

Armenian parliament convenes special session

Armenian National Security Service captain commits suicide

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to newly appointed French PM

Armenian Prosecutor General gets acquainted with methods for training prosecutors in Egypt

Oil prices rise

Resistance movement participants block streets in Yerevan

Civil disobedience actions continue in Yerevan demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

AI identifies patient's race from X-rays

Elon Musk's SpaceX may become most valuable startup in US

Four EU countries plan to build wind farms in the North Sea

Armenia FM about Armenian-Azerbaijani commission meeting: There are technical details

Iran and Azerbaijan discuss expanding defense and security relations

Armenia FM: There is nothing unacceptable in Azerbaijan's proposals, but they do not touch entire agenda

Cavusoglu: Negotiations on supply of F-16s are progressing positively

Blinken to Cavusoglu: There are some opportunities, including the South Caucasus

Czech Republic to receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Germany

Musk says China's economy could overtake US

Finland, Sweden to purchase man-portable firearms and anti-tank weapons

US is considering blocking payment of Russian debt

Croatian president urges to follow Turkey's example and block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO

Russia has no intention to stop wheat supplies to Turkey

NATO issues: Austria to remain neutral

Switzerland to sign contract for purchase of 36 F-35A Lightning II fighters, without waiting for referendum

Armenian opposition MPs meet police hear: Most of the requirements satisfied

Blinken, Cavusoglu's meeting kicks off

Aliyev accuses Armenia of disrupting meeting with Azerbaijani working group on border delimitation

NEWS.am digest: Yerevan police use brute force against demonstrators, there are injured and detained

Erdogan's representative discusses with colleagues from Sweden, Finland entering NATO

Family of soldiers fallen in 44-day war stay near Armenia investigative committee military department

Several opposition MPs meet with Armenian police chief

EU calls on member states to quickly replenish their depleted stocks of ammunition, military equipment

Father of Artsakh hero released on charges

António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels

Participants of procession in Yerevan approach police building, chanting "shame"

Inflation dynamics in Turkey is the worst in 30 years

Armenia opposition leader to US envoy: Being silent you contribute to establishment of dictatorship

Resistance movement holds procession to Armenian police

India, the world's largest buyer of Russian weapons, is looking for alternative suppliers

Rome strongly supports Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO

Russian MFA: Unblocking ties in South Caucasus is key task in context of normalizing relations between Yerevan, Baku

Greek FM criticizes Turkey for revisionist policy

Russia expects to launch work on delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Opposition movement starts rally on France Square in Yerevan

Istanbul mayor to challenge decision to demolish Ataturk Airport in court

8 suspected cases of monkeypox identified in Spain

Statement submitted to Prosecutor General's Office for using violence against deputy by police

Investigative Committee decides to detain uncle of Artsakh hero

Nothing dangerous found at Yerevan Zvartnots airport

Armenian MPs hope for Czech Republic support to protect Armenian monuments in territories occupied by Azerbaijan

Netherlands offers Swedes and Finns military protection

Italian parliament's delegation visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Lithuanian President to arrive in Armenia

Armenia FM in Brussels lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Turkey blocks launch of NATO negotiations on Finland and Sweden membership

Ursula von der Leyen proposes new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion

Armenia invites Egypt to cooperate in fight against corruption

Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations receives bomb threat at Zvartnots airport

Russia wants to withdraw from WTO and WHO

Tajikistan announces start of anti-terrorist operation in east of country

Armenia Security Council holds regular meeting

Dollar, euro rising significantly in Armenia