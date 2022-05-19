Azerbaijani authorities hold international conference in occupied Armenian Shushi

The Azerbaijani authorities are holding an international conference in the occupied Armenian Shushi. The conference is titled "Developing the Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable Development through Cultural Revitalization".
Apart from officials from Azerbaijan, ICESCO Director General Salim Mohammed AlMalik, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Chairman of the National Commission of Malta for UNESCO Raymond Bondin, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos take part in the conference, APA reports.
The boundless cynicism of the behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities does not shock the UN representatives, who are participating in the event in the occupied Shushi not for the first time. Regarding the destruction of Armenian monuments in the same Shushi, the UN representatives continue to keep a thoughtful silence.