News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Azerbaijani authorities hold international conference in occupied Armenian Shushi
Azerbaijani authorities hold international conference in occupied Armenian Shushi
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities are holding an international conference in the occupied Armenian Shushi. The conference is titled "Developing the Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable Development through Cultural Revitalization".

Apart from officials from Azerbaijan, ICESCO Director General Salim Mohammed AlMalik, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Chairman of the National Commission of Malta for UNESCO Raymond Bondin, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos take part in the conference, APA reports.

The boundless cynicism of the behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities does not shock the UN representatives, who are participating in the event in the occupied Shushi not for the first time. Regarding the destruction of Armenian monuments in the same Shushi, the UN representatives continue to keep a thoughtful silence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Foreign Ministry speaks on UN call to open access to ports in Ukraine
“Here it is necessary not only to appeal to Russia, but also to pay attention...
 Blinken, Cavusoglu's meeting kicks off
Cavusoglu told reporters that he was looking forward to a good meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of the UN...
 António Guterres says war in Ukraine was signal to whole world to abandon fossil fuels
"We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition...
 UN Secretary-General says he intends to continue contacts with Russian leadership on Ukraine
He noted that it was the right decision to visit Russian President...
 UN announces blocking of millions of tons of grain in Ukraine ports
Products cannot be exported due to closed sea routes amid the Russian armed invasion...
 Turkey expresses readiness to support UN efforts on Ukraine
Erdogan said that Turkey calls on Ukraine and Russia to "act with common sense...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos