Kazakhstan withdraws from CIS tax treaty

The upper chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan - the Senate - passed a law that terminates the Agreement between the governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the principles of tax policy in the country.
The mentioned agreement was signed in 1992, during the formation of independent post-Soviet states. Its goal was to conduct a coordinated tax policy based on the unification of taxation rules. According to Kazakh senators, in 2022 the document has lost its relevance.
The CIS agreement on agreed principles of tax policy included an agreement to apply a single list of basic taxes. It also helped to resolve the issue of compliance with agreements previously concluded by the USSR with foreign states, while avoiding double taxation.