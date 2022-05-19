News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
459.4
EUR
484.07
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Kazakhstan withdraws from CIS tax treaty
Kazakhstan withdraws from CIS tax treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The upper chamber of the Parliament of Kazakhstan - the Senate - passed a law that terminates the Agreement between the governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on the principles of tax policy in the country.

The mentioned agreement was signed in 1992, during the formation of independent post-Soviet states. Its goal was to conduct a coordinated tax policy based on the unification of taxation rules. According to Kazakh senators, in 2022 the document has lost its relevance.

The CIS agreement on agreed principles of tax policy included an agreement to apply a single list of basic taxes. It also helped to resolve the issue of compliance with agreements previously concluded by the USSR with foreign states, while avoiding double taxation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Next meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Nur-Sultan
"It was decided to hold the next meeting of the CIS Council...
 9 matters on draft agenda of Thursday’s session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers
Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 Pashinyan: Russia is an important factor in ensuring stability and security in South Caucasus
Armenian PM said during meeting with Putin…
 Russia MFA: West seeks to disrupt CIS integration processes
To note, Armenia is also a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 CIS member states FMs council to be held on May 13 in Dushanbe
Meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA) of the CIS are traditionally held twice a year...
 CIS countries intend to discuss measures to minimize impact of Western sanctions in May
Anfimov believes that the CIS countries should jointly resist the "negative impact of Western sanctions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos