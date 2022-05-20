News
WhatsApp has new feature from Instagram
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

WhatsApp developers have released a new beta version for Android, which has changed the way links are published in the statuses of contacts, WABetaInfo reported.

The new view is an advanced preview - instead of the usual link the user sees a box with the name and content of the resource to which the link scattered in the status leads.

The link preview makes WhatsApp statuses look even more like their Instagram counterpart stories (the company that owns Meta is recognized as an extremist organization). The innovation is intended to improve the user experience.

For now, the new feature is still under development, and there is no information about when it will be available to users of the messenger.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
