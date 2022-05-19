News
Friday
May 20
News
Friday
May 20
Changes to settlement scheme within union will be considered during Eurasian Union meeting
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told reporters that the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on May 27 via videoconferencing (VCS), 14 issues will be submitted for consideration by the leaders of the EAEU states.

His remarks came after a meeting on Thursday with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA reported.

The meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Union countries would be held on May 27 in Bishkek. Myasnikovich also informed that the first Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Bishkek the day before, in which the leaders of the EAEU states will also take part in the videoconference mode.

Myasnikovich said that at the EAEU summit on May 27, changes to the settlement scheme within the union will be considered.
