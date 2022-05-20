Raisi: Constructive relations between Tehran and Baku are effective factor for regional security

Constructive relations between Tehran and Baku, based on mutual interests, are the most effective factor for ensuring regional security, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.
His remarks came at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Mehr reported.
Raisi welcomed the development of economic, political, cultural and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that the full implementation of bilateral agreements in various areas, including economic and transit, requires practical steps from Azerbaijan. "In addition to the fact that Iran and Azerbaijan are neighbors, they share the same culture and have close relations. No single factor should disrupt the close relationship between the two countries," Raisi said.
"The existence of constructive relations based on mutual interests between neighboring countries, especially Iran and Azerbaijan, is the most effective factor in maintaining and strengthening regional security," he added.
Mustafayev said there are plans to create new projects and agreements in the field of railway, road and transit transport to develop relations between the two countries.
Highlighting the importance and appreciation of Iran's efforts to implement gas exchange between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, he said that Azerbaijan seeks to increase the capacity of gas exchange with the cooperation of Iran and at the same time wants to implement a project of electricity exchange from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the Islamic Republic of Iran.