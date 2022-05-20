Armenian president says his Lithuanian promised to contribute to preservation of Armenian heritage in Artsakh

The President of Lithuania promised to assist in every possible way the preservation of the Armenian Christian heritage in Artsakh and in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian told the briefing in Yerevan on Friday following a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
“The need to protect Armenian cultural monuments in Artsakh and in the territories that came under the control of Azerbaijan was especially emphasized.
In this context, the importance of the visit of the UNESCO expert mission to Artsakh and the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan was noted," Khachaturian said.