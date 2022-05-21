Johnson and Erdogan discuss unblocking routes of Ukrainian grain supplies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the cooperation between Britain and Turkey and the global response to the conflict in Ukraine, the British government press office reported.

"Erdogan and Johnson expressed their concern about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its destabilizing consequences not only for the Euro-Atlantic region, but for the whole world.

The Prime Minister welcomed Turkey’s leadership in resolving the crisis, and they agreed to work together to unblock vital supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and ease the rise in global food prices,” the statement says.

The prime minister welcomed Turkey's leadership role in addressing the crisis, and they agreed to work together to unblock vital supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and mitigate rising global food prices.

Speaking of NATO enlargement, the prime minister noted the threat Russia poses to its European neighbors and highlighted that Finland and Sweden would be valuable additions to the NATO alliance.

He urged President Erdogan to work with Swedish, Finnish and NATO counterparts to resolve any problems before next month's summit in Madrid and said Britain stood ready to provide support.

The leaders also welcomed the growing defense, security and trade partnerships between Britain and Turkey. Johnson noted that trade between two countries increased by £3 billion last year and could strengthen further.