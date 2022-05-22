Croatia police open fire on football fans who attacked them: there are injured

Croatian police opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of football fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities said. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured, AP reported.

The collision took place on Saturday evening when a convoy of buses was transporting fans of the Hajduk Split team under police escort after losing to league rivals Dinamo Zagreb. The buses stopped and a group of fans lashed out at the police, the police said in a statement.

Hajduk fans blocked the highway and ignored police orders to disperse, the statement said. Then the police used live ammunition and other means to push back the fans.

The bullets are believed to have hit two fans, but none of the injured, including the police, are in a life-threatening condition, police said.

Local media reported that the highway leading from the capital city of Zagreb to the city of Split on the Adriatic coast remained closed for most of the night and early Sunday morning.

News portal Index reported that around 2,000 Hajduk fans who had traveled to the Croatian capital for the match against Dynamo did not attend the game because the police did not allow them to carry their banners. The Dynamo team, which has already won the title, beat the second-placed Hajduk 3-1 on Saturday.