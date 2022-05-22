Poland president to address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda will speak in the Verkhovna Rada on Sunday, the press service of the head of state reports.
Head of the President's Office for International Affairs, in his speech, the president will, of course, refer to Polish-Ukrainian history, but above all, he will pay tribute to those who, fighting for the defense of Ukraine, are fighting for the defense of Europe.
Andrzej Duda will have a face-to-face talk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and bilateral talks between delegations are also planned.
This is the third recent visit of the President of Poland to Ukraine.