France's new minister for solidarity and the disabled accused of rape

France's newly appointed Solidarity and Invalids Minister Damien Abad on Sunday issued a strong rebuttal to allegations that he had raped two women, Reuters reported.

The accusations against the newly appointed minister were published by the Mediapart website, which also included interviews with the alleged two victims of the crime. In particular, the women stated that Abad forced them to have unwanted sexual relations with him. According to them, these actions took place in late 2010 - early 2011.

According to Abad and the website Mediapart, one of the women filed a complaint against Abad with the police in 2017, but the complaint was rejected. Abad said his disability - a disorder called arthrogryposis that affects all four limbs - made it physically impossible for him to do the acts he is accused of.

Abad joined the government formed on Friday after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron. Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne, who was asked to comment on the allegations against Abad, said she was not aware of them when he entered government.

Bourne said her government would be responsible for the consequences of Abad's appointment if new elements appear and a new case is opened.