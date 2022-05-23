US, Japan, Australia and India to launch initiative to combat illegal fishing

The US, Japan, Australia and India will present a maritime initiative to combat illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific region at the Quad Summit in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported, citing a US official.
The initiative will use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting observation centers in Singapore and India.
According to the Financial Times, the maritime initiative will allow these countries to track illegal fishing even if the boats have turned off transponders that are normally used to track ships.