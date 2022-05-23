20 countries announces new security assistance packages for Ukraine

Denmark has agreed to provide Ukraine with a Harpoon launcher and missiles, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said after the second meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine.

The Czech Republic also agreed to send substantial support to Ukraine, including donating combat helicopters, tanks and missile systems, he said.

Overall, after the meeting, the 20 countries announced new security assistance packages, Austin said, including providing critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defense systems, tanks and other armored vehicles.

Other countries have come forward with new commitments to train Ukraine’s armed forces and support its military systems, Austin added.

Representatives from 47 countries attended the second meeting of the contact group, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

Austin will personally host the third meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine in Brussels on June 15.