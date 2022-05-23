Erdogan: Ankara will soon launch new military operations along its southern borders

Ankara will soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to create a 30-kilometer "security zone" to deal with "terrorist threats" from these regions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted.
“The main target of these operations will be the areas that are the centers of attacks on our country,” Erdogan said, without elaborating.
Operations will begin as soon as the military, intelligence and security forces complete preparations, he said.
Tue Turkish president noted that a decision on this matter would be made at a meeting of the Security Council this week.