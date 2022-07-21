Iran MFA condemns shelling of resort area in Iraq by Turkish Armed Forces

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling by the Turkish Armed Forces of a resort area in Iraq's Dahuk province, which killed nine civilians and injured more than 20, Mehr reported.
The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of Iraq its own security and will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.
Expressing sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Iraq, Kanani highlighted Iran's firm support for stability and security in Iraq.