Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius in next 4 days
Armenia air temperature to gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius in next 4 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A brief rain and thunder are expected in some parts of Armenia in the second half of Tuesday, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the Armavir Province as well as in the foothills of Aragatsotn and Kotayk Provinces, the wind will increase in the evening hours—and to up to 17-22m/s.

In the next four days, the air temperature in Armenia will gradually increase by 5-8 degrees Celsius.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan. Winds are expected to pick up in the evening—and to up to 17-20 m/s. It will be 17-19 degrees Celsius tonight in the Armenian capital, and 31-33 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon.

And in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), it will be 16-21 degrees Celsius tonight, and 29-34 degrees Celsius—Tuesday afternoon.
