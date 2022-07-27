Boris Johnson to become next NATO chief?

Boris Johnson is being touted by senior Tories as a potential future Secretary General of NATO, The London Economic reported, citing The Telegraph.

The outgoing UK prime minister could take up the role if Jens Stoltenberg stands down in September next year, according to The Telegraph reports, which would give Johnson a year to recuperate after being ousted from Number 10.

A British candidate is believed to be favored for the role because of “US distrust around any European Union figures taking the job given repeated suggestions of plans for a new EU army,” The Telegraph said.

The UK is also trusted by the Baltic states, and Johnson personally has won international credit for helping to build the international coalition against Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Richard Drax MP, a senior Conservative member of the UK defense select committee, said he would support the Prime Minister for the role if he wanted it.

Drax told The Telegraph: “Any distinguished Brit would be a great choice. If indeed that is what Boris Johnson wants to go and do, of course I would support that.”

Mark Francois MP, another member of the defense committee, added: “People will probably argue over Boris Johnson’s legacy for years—but one thing which is clearly inarguable is his absolutely staunch support for Ukraine in the face of Russian barbarity.

“If he were to apply to become the Secretary General of NATO, I suspect he could rely on [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy for a reference.”

However, a senior UK Ministry of Defence figure expressed doubts about the appointment, given there was a likelihood that French President Emmanuel Macron would veto him.

One source told The Telegraph: “The reality is that NATO sec gens are appointed by unanimous decision. Any country can veto.

“Do you think President Macron would nominate Boris Johnson to be the sec gen of NATO? It is a challenge for a Brit full stop. You need the United States to support you and the French to say ‘yes.’”