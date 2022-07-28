US Air Force sends F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland

The U.S. Air Force is sending F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Poland to support NATO's air defense mission and enhance deterrence of potential Russian threats, BI reported.

Fifth generation stealth fighters of the 90th Fighter Squadron, which arrived at RAF Lakenheath in England from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, will soon depart for the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Laska, Poland.

German Brigadier General Christoph Pliet, Deputy Chief of Operations at NATO Headquarters, said the mission's goal is to deter and protect against any possible Russian aggression.

The F-22 Raptor is considered the first fifth-generation fighter. The aircraft can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, and, according to the Air Force, cannot be compared with any known or projected fighter.