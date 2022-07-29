NEWS.am DIGEST: What happened in the past week?

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the breaking news as of 29.07.22:

Political and public figure Avetik Chalabyan was released from Armavir penitentiary institution after being accused of attempting to financially interest students to participate in opposition rallies.

Chalabyan thanked all those present, the family members who supported him all this time, as well as the team of lawyers and media representatives.

Political figure also noted during an interview with reporters before the start of Friday’s court session, that he will be again arrested today and that this is a political persecution.

"But there is no doubt that this is a political persecution, that this extends to other members of my family," Chalabyan noted

Meanwhile, protesters have been holding actions since April.

In May Armenian police detained more than 400 people in Yerevan as protesters blocked streets during opposition-led demonstrations to force PM Nikol Pashinyan from office.

The protesters also believe that the current government has an intention to cede Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity.

Pashinyan has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at two villages in Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian army positions on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied violating the ceasefire regime and accused the Armenian side of spreading “disinformation.”

According to Karabakh officials, the Armenian-populated villages of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard came under “intense” Azerbaijani gunfire that lasted for 20 minutes. None of their residents was injured.

Karabakh’s human rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanian, said the small arms fire damaged a house in Karmir Shuka.

It was the first serious armed incident reported in Karabakh since March.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with both leaders on Monday. Blinken said he sees a “historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region.”

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations on Thursday released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill, which reaffirms Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and recommends $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), along with humanitarian aid to help displaced Armenians.

Specifically, the Committee Report stated that “up to $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining and unexploded ordnance [UXO] clearance activities in areas affected by fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, subject to prior consultation with the Committees on Appropriations” as well as “humanitarian assistance” for those displaced “by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The video surveillance cameras of the Khosrov Forest State Reserve have again “captured” a Caucasian leopard, the Ministry of Environment of Armenia reported.

The leopard is one of the most impressive fauna of Armenia, and one of the most endangered species of the Caucasus ecoregion.

The Caucasian leopard is in the Red Book of Armenia of endangered species, and in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

The new season of the top football league of Armenia - Armenian Premier League - will start Friday. On that day, newcomers Lernayin Artsakh will play host to Van of Charentsavan in Vayk town.

Two matches will be held on Saturday. Noah will face Alashkert, and reigning champions Pyunik will play against Ararat.

The first round of the new Armenian Premier League season will conclude Sunday, with the Central Sport Club of the Army Yerevan vs. Shirak and the Urartu vs. Ararat-Armenia clashes.