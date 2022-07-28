Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani units shell villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka for twenty minutes

Azerbaijani units shelled the villages of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka for twenty minutes. This was reported by Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan on his Facebook page.

The shelling started at about 11:45 and lasted about 20 minutes. According to preliminary data, a window in the village of Karmir Shuka was damaged as a result of the shelling and 8 bullets were found in the yard of the house. There were no casualties among civilians.

"The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of Artsakh and terrorize the civilian population. This behavior shows that the Azerbaijani leadership continues to pursue a policy of hatred against the people of Artsakh, the use of psychological and physical violence, and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

Even short-term pauses in actions leading to deliberate violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh and false pacifism are a tactical part of the ՛performance՛ presented by Azerbaijan and a purposeful behavior to mislead the international community.

The real goals and aspirations of the Azerbaijani side should be more than clear for mediators, international organizations, and peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh. Accordingly, any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in the eyes of the international community should receive a real assessment and opposition.

The criminal behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities, both before and today, has not undergone any change and continues to pursue the same Armenophobic and genocidal goals," wrote Gegham Stepanyan.