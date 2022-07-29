US Senate appropriations bill proposes to allocate $2M in demining assistance to Artsakh

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations on Thursday released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill, which reaffirms Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and recommends $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), along with humanitarian aid to help displaced Armenians, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.
Specifically, the Committee Report stated that “up to $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining and unexploded ordnance [UXO] clearance activities in areas affected by fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, subject to prior consultation with the Committees on Appropriations” as well as “humanitarian assistance” for those displaced “by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.”
Last month, the US House of Representatives passed its version of the Bill that called for $60 million in assistance to Armenia and $2 million for demining activities in Artsakh. The House Bill also included language on Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act.