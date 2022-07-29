News
US Senate appropriations bill proposes to allocate $2M in demining assistance to Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The United States Senate Committee on Appropriations on Thursday released its Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill, which reaffirms Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and recommends $2 million in demining assistance to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), along with humanitarian aid to help displaced Armenians, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

Specifically, the Committee Report stated that “up to $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining and unexploded ordnance [UXO] clearance activities in areas affected by fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, subject to prior consultation with the Committees on Appropriations” as well as “humanitarian assistance” for those displaced “by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Last month, the US House of Representatives passed its version of the Bill that called for $60 million in assistance to Armenia and $2 million for demining activities in Artsakh. The House Bill also included language on Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act.
