New Zealand opens to all tourists

New Zealand has opened its borders to travelers from all countries and has begun accepting applications for student and visitor visas, authorities say.
Applicants will still be required to be fully vaccinated and complete a New Zealand Traveler Declaration, upon receipt of a QR code, they will be asked at check-in for their flight. Upon arrival, an express test is required. It will also need to be repeated on the fifth or sixth day of stay.
Tourists from visa-free countries will also need to obtain a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization (NZeTA).